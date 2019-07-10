BENAVIDES - Dr. Anacita Sugalan Ed.D recently joined the Benavides Independent School District.

She has 25 years of experience in education as a teacher, curriculum writer and instructional coach.

Dr. Sugalan is from the Philippines, but consider Pharr, Texas as her home. She came to the United States about 15 years ago. She lives with her son, Joshua, a seventh grade student.

Dr. Sugalan received her masters from University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley and her doctorate from Texas A&M University Kingsville.

Her areas of strengths are in curriculum and instruction, instructional coaching and classroom management techniques. As a principal, she looks forward to collaborating with students, staff, parents and all stakeholders in the community to develop a shared vision of academic success for all students through quality instruction and having high expectations for all.

She considers it an honor and a privilege to serve the Benavides community.