EAST AUSTIN

'Upper Boggy Bash'

celebrates trail work

The Austin Public Works Urban Trails Program will host the Upper Boggy Bash from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Downs-Mabson Field, 2816 E. 12th St.

The event, a celebration of completed trail improvements on the Upper Boggy Creek Trail, will feature games, live music and snowcones. Austin District 1 City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison will start the event with a welcome address.

Additional improvements along this trail network are planned for Boggy Creek Trail between East 12th and Rosewood Avenue. The Austin Public Works and Austin Transportation departments will host a public open house for the lower portion of Boggy Creek Trail from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave St.

AUSTIN

Hospital uses AI tech

for heart disease patients

Ascension Seton has implemented a new medical technology that uses artificial intelligence to transform the way heart disease is diagnosed and treated.

The technology, HeartFlow, allows clinicians to use a resting coronary CT scan on a patient to create a personalized 3D model of their heart to evaluate the impact a blockage has on blood flow and determine the best treatment for patients. The test results in a color-coded map that aids clinicians in determining if sufficient blood is reaching the heart.

The use of HeartFlow reduces patient costs and unnecessary invasive heart catheterization, allowing for improved recovery time.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Seminar offered Saturday

on Japanese gardens

Molly Ogorzaly will present the seminar “The Nature and Spirit of Japanese Gardens” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Austin Area Garden Center in the Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Road.

The seminar, a part of the Saturday Gardening Seminar Series, will contrast Western and Eastern gardening traditions and discuss how religious beliefs influenced the conception and construction of Japanese gardens.

Ogorzaly, who has degrees in agriculture, botany and science education, will share design principles and identify adapted plants that can be used in Central Texas.

Attendance is free with park entrance fee.

EAST AUSTIN

‘Space Jam’ screened

at middle school Thursday

The Austin Parks Foundation, in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s Rolling Roadshow, will present a screening of “Space Jam” at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at the Martin Middle School Fields, 1621 Nash Hernandez Senior Road.

The free movie is rated PG and is 100 minutes. Blankets, chairs and on-leash dogs are allowed, but plastic foam, glass and alcohol will not be permitted. Smoking is prohibited in the park, per city law. Food will be available to purchase from food trucks.

GEORGETOWN

Library seeks public votes

on exhibited sculptures

The Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St., is seeking public ballots to decide the People’s Choice Award for the Texas Society of Sculptors’ annual summer show, which opened last month and will run through Sept. 20.

The juried exhibit includes sculptures throughout the first and second floors at the library. Participating sculptors work in wood, glass, bronze and ceramics. Most of the 72 pieces in the exhibit are available for purchase.

To cast a vote, residents can pick up a ballot in the library’s lobby and place it in the ballot box no later than 8 p.m. July 16. The sculptor of the piece with the most votes will receive the award and a cash prize at a reception in the library at 1 p.m. July 21.

The library will host a free event featuring several of this year’s sculptors demonstrating their techniques and processes in clay, bronze, wood, stone and glass from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 in the library lobby.

BASTROP

'Big Game Day'

takes place Tuesday

Big Game Day will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Bastrop Convention and Exhibit Center, 1408 Chestnut St.

The free event will include large versions of games such as Jenga, checkers, bowling and water slides; video games; snow cones; and snacks.

— American-Statesman staff