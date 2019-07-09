In June, Medina EC granted $10,000 to area organizations through the Community Empowerment Program to encourage community and economic development throughout the 17 counties served by the cooperative.

Part of that donation went to West Alice Youth Center, which received $2,000 to support the Vaquero Courts project of San Diego.

On Tuesday, the Vaquero Courts Committee received the check for the project. This project includes installing new basketball hoops and upgrading the existing courts to create a safe place for the youth of San Diego and the surrounding communities.

The Community Empowerment Program focuses on projects that:

Encourage economic diversity Contribute to community health and development Improve the quality or quantity of services essential for the development of viable communities Medina EC’s CEO Mark Rollans said, “Supporting our youth is crucial for our communities to grow and prosper, and for these individuals to prosper. As a cooperative it’s important for us to have a role in those successes.”

We are proud to include West Alice Youth Center in the more than $56,900 in grants made to different non-profits and local governments since the program was started in 2015. Additional recipients this year include Alexander Memorial Library in Cotulla, Castroville Colonies Heritage Association in Castroville, Children’s Advocacy Center in Laredo, Medina Senior Center/Meals on Wheels in Hondo, and Medina Regional Hospital in Hondo.

For more information visit MedinaEC.org/Grant.