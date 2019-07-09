Coastal Bend College now has a texting service for anyone interested in receiving text message updates for community events at its four campus - Beeville, Alice, Kingsville and Pleasanton.

The text messaging services will notify you based on the codes sent to 81010. Messages may included details about athletics, holiday events, organization events like food drives, and community events off campus such as Relay for Life and Veterans Day functions.

To sign up send a code to 81010. Codes are separated by campuses as follows:

Coastal Bend College Community Events Beeville: @cbceventsb Coastal Bend College Community Events Alice: @cbceventsa Coastal Bend College Community Events Kingsville: @cbceventsk Coastal Bend College Community Events Pleasanton: @cbceventsp For more instructions on how to join, visit Coastal Bend College media center.