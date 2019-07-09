Half way through the summer vacation and many parents are beginning to get their students ready for another school year. However, that process can be difficult for some families.

Alice Independent School District started a school supply drive on Monday. They are collecting donations that the students will need for a successful school year such as paper, pencils, pens, crayons, calculators, binders, composition books, back-packs and more.

If anyone would like to donation, donations can be left at the Alice ISD administration building at #2 Coyote Trail.

The school supply drive will end on August 9.

For more information call 361-664-0981 and ask for Ofelia Hunter or Sandra Trejo.