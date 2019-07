PREMONT - Paublo Rueben, 38, was arrested without incident on Thursday at a local motel.

According to Premont Interim Chief Marcela Jimenez-Scott, she learned that Rueben, who was recently featured on the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office Top 10 for the month of June, was hiding out at an area motel.

She requested assistance from the Brooks County Sheriff's Office.

Rueben was arrested and transported to the JWC jail.

Rueben was wanted for state's motion to revoke probation on a robbery charge.