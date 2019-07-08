In a few weeks the Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity deadline will be met and the selection committee will convene to find the next family for their next home.

For the last 16 years families in JWC have had the opportunity to become homeowners thanks to a global nonprofit housing organization because of the local organization.

Each year a family in the county is chosen from a stack of applications. So far 16 families have benefitted from this organization.

“Our Habitat families experience the love of Jesus Christi through the hands of many volunteers working with them to build their home,” said JWC Habitat for Humanity president Dale Wilson. “The families meet and network with a number of people from all walks of life working to create a better human habitat for them."

Habitat for Humanity works in local communities across all 50 states in the United States and in approximately 70 countries with one goal - to provide people with a decent place to live and call home.

The Habitat for Humanity crew is made solely of volunteers, both local and non-local. Most of the crew members are retired and dedicate all their time to building the home they are signed up for. The Christian housing ministry is possible because of the volunteers and private donations.

The houses are sold at no profit and no interest to families who may not otherwise afford a home.

Applications are available at the Alice Echo News Journal from Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. till 5:30 p.m. Applications must be mailed to P.O. Box 1103, Alice Texas 78333 with a postmark by July 31, 2019.

For more information call 361-701-3648 or via email at jwchfh@gmail.com.