The girls who will make up this year’s Alice Lady Coyotes volleyball program this fall won a championship at the Elite Preseason Tournament in Tuloso-Midway Sunday.

The summer tournament was the first time the group had played together since last season, and after shaking off some rust, the team performed well.

After facing teams from Corpus Christi, Laredo and San Antonio in pool play, the team played in the Bronze bracket of the tournament. It was there that the team won the championship. Alice began the bracket with a win against Zapata, 26-24, 25-20. The Alice girls then beat Calallen 2, 25-22, 25-13. Alice then beat Jourdanton for the bracket championship, 25-27, 26-24, 25-21.

Alice began the tournament with three losses in pool play games against Laredo LBJ, Corpus Christi Veterans and San Antonio Southside. Alice lost pool play games to Corpus Christi Carroll, Tuloso-Midway and Laredo Martin Saturday.

Alice High School volleyball coach Andrea Rodriguez said the tournament provided an opportunity for the group to play as a team for the first time since the 2018 season ended.

“This same group of girls have been playing summer league games because they do not play club and they have not really touched a ball since October of last year. This is their chance to play together as a team and get ready for the season,” she said.