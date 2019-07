SAN DIEGO - Students at San Diego Independent School District have participated in the ACE program even after the school year finished.

Students at Collin-Parr Elementary have been making arts and craft projects, learning about solar energy by making smores, taking cooking classes and even brushing up on Capoeira (martial arts) skills.

This is the second year of a five year grant program. At the elementary, there were about 230 students who attended the after school program.