In bars. At coffee shops. At restaurants. Austinite Tia Williams often has the same experience.

“As a black woman with an Afro, I’m not seeing myself (represented) at the grocery store or at work,” she said. “It’s crazy.”

Although Austin preaches diversity, she said, about 8% of its population identifies as black. From searching for hair care products to deciding where to have a drink and feel a sense of community, all those “little things add up and can really take its toll,” Williams said.

Gentrification, she said, only exacerbates the problem. “Real people are losing their homes,” she noted.

In one inspired night, after reflecting on all these issues, she wrote about 60 pages of “Gentrified,” a soon-to-be-launched web series. On July 15, a trailer will be released on the Gentrified Series YouTube channel, and episodes will screen at Babes Fest in Austin on Sept. 6.

The five-episode series focuses on the lives of three black millennials in East Austin struggling to find themselves in a rapidly changing city. It explores the emotional impact gentrification can have on residents as well as other life stressors.

RELATED: Study looks at East Austin growth through longtime resident's eyes

The main character, Coretta, has recently lost her grandmother and is dealing with how to keep her legacy alive while the property taxes on her grandmother's home continue to increase. Her brother Aaron sees things differently. Through their relationship, Williams shows the different points of view on gentrification.

But the series also dives into other themes, including depression after losing a loved one, identity and work problems.

Williams said she wants everyone to identify with the series by humanizing the experiences of longtime East Austin residents.

Through the filming process, Williams connected with East Austin homeowners compelled to sell their longtime homes because of what they owed in back taxes. She includes those houses in the series.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Many of the homeowners shared with her that they no longer felt like they belonged in the neighborhood where they were raised and where their parents were raised.

Williams hopes to film a second season of “Gentrified” and has aspirations to produce a behind-the-scenes documentary about the series to share the real-life stories behind the homeowners who allowed her to film in their houses. Williams remembers that while shooting she saw some of the houses standing next to Airbnb rental homes and homeowners compelled to put a “for sale” sign in their yard.

A GoFundMe account to raise money for the postproduction of the independent project has been set up.

“I hope to shed light on this issue in a very real way,” Williams said. “We hear a lot about the politics of it all, but not many are speaking about the emotion and financial impact (of gentrification). I’m hoping that someone will understand and see themselves (in the characters) because we’re all out here trying to make it.”