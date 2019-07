FREER - The Rotary Club of Freer hosted a Fourth of July celebration Thursday. There was food, music, games and, of course, fireworks.

Kids and adults participated in the event which kicked off with a parade through town which highlighted different organizations in town as well as surrounding communities.

A softball game and a hot dog eating contest were also part of the festivities.

To end the 2019 Independence Day, the dark blue sky was lit with colorful firework displays.