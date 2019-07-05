On Wednesday, July 3, Alice Rotarians and their guests held a special installation ceremony for the 2019-20 officers.

The 2019-20 Rotary of Alice board will be Nena Castillo-Pitts, president, Bruce Hoffman, president Elect, David Silva, vice president, Linda Avila, secretary, Lane Bowen, treasurer, Ted Bearden, sargent of Arms, Tessa Carrillo, immediate past president, and board of directors are Sandra Bowen, Pete Crisp, Roland Garza and Kari Hendricks.

The newly installed officers took an oath to protect and follow the organization's constitution and bylaws as administered by District 5930 Governor Ellison Crider.

Linda Avila was named 2018 Rotarian of the Year of the Alice Rotary Club. Avila has been with the organization for over 25 years and has been secretary for approximately 15 years, according to the organization. She also received a Paul Fellow Award.

Avila and Gail Hoffman were sworn in as District 5930 officers.

Other special guests, family and friends were in attendance for the ceremony.