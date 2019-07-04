The Alice water treatment plan is changing the process in which it disinfects water and the city says it could change its taste and odor.



According to a press release issued by the city, for water distribution preventive maintenance, the City of Alice – Homer E. Dean, Jr. Water Treatment Plant s changing disinfection process from chloramines to free chlorine. The change began Wednesday.



The change may result in an increase chlorine taste and odor in the water. The city stated the proposed increases are within TCEQ tolerance and have been approved for the time period beginning July 3 through July 31.



Residents are urged to call the water plant at (361) 664-9082 for questions or concerns.