The City of Alice will be making a change in the public drinking water system starting Wednesday.

As part of the water distribution preventive maintenance, Homer E. Dean Jr. with the Water Treatment Plant, is changing disinfection process from chloramines to free chlorine.

According to the city, this change may result in an increase chlorine taste and odor in the water. The proposed increases are within TCEQ tolerance and have been approved for the time period beginning July 3, 2019 through July 31, 2019.

Call the water plant at 361-664-9082 for questions or concerns.