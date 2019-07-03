ORANGE GROVE - Orange Grove police Chief Roy Guerrero identified Iris Ramirez as the victim in Wednesday morning's fatal stabbing.

Police arrested the victim's husband Eric Berber in connection with Ramirez's death.

Police were called to the hotel located on the 500 block of East Orange Avenue. When they arrived they found Ramirez had been stabbed multiple times and had died from her injuries.

Berber was taken to the Jim Wells County jail.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is an developing story.