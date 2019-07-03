Paige Langley of the Orange Grove Country Kids 4-H Club teamed up with Emily Kalinec of the Premont Cactus 4-H Club this past weekend to participate in the Texas 4-H Outdoor Challenge.

The girls put their skills to the test in kayaking, shotgun, archery, wildlife watching, fire building and outdoor cooking, outdoor safety, first aid, outdoor navigation, rock climbing and gear judging.

The three-day event was held at the Texas 4-H Center in Brownwood. Langley and Kalinec placed third in in the senior girls division.