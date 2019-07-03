Human trafficking involves the exploitation of others for the purpose of sex or forced labor, and it often involves the commission of other crimes in the process.

The Jim Wells and Brooks Counties District Attorney's office has been working with local law enforcement to provide training and raise awareness on how they can best address this crime in the area.

Law enforcement officers from around the area recently attended a training where they learned more about human trafficking and how to handle these cases.

If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, forced or coerced into providing sex for money, have been working under conditions of threats or physical abuse, or are having your wages illegally held by your employer to pay off a debt or for involuntary charges for rent, food, water, or electricity, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Case are investigated and victims are connect with local resources they may need.