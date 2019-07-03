ORANGE GROVE - Orange Grove police Chief Roy Guerrero identified Iris Ramirez as the victim in Wednesday morning's fatal stabbing at a motel on the 500 block of East Orange Avenue.

Police have arrested the victim's husband Eric Berber in connection with Ramirez's death.

Ramirez and Berber, both from Orange Grove, married in April and recently separated.

According to Chief Guerrero, the couple was "trying to work things out" and Ramirez picked up Berber from his mother's house. They went to the motel and were "hanging out" with another couple.

The couple left the Ramirez and Berber alone. When they returned, they located Ramirez outside the motel room. They called 9-1-1.

When police arrived they found Ramirez had been stabbed multiple times. She was rushed to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Berber was taken to the Jim Wells County jail. He was charged with murder.

Ramirez leaves behind four young children.

The case is under investigation.