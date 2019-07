SAN DIEGO - Children who recently visited the San Diego Public Library participated in a fairy and pirate day.

Kids dressed up in customs and were treated to a snack on behalf of the summer food program as well as pizza donated by Papi's Kitchen. Volunteers assisted kids with costumes, art work and their snacks.

To find out other activities planned by the library visit their Facebook page at Duval County - SD Public Library or call them at 361-279-6244.