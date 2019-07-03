Austin Chapa of the Premont Cactus 4-H Club was elected to the District 12 4-H Council Parliamentarian role on June 21 at the District Election 12 4-H Election Convention.

The Convention convenes two delegates from each of the counties in District 12 which reaches from Cameron County to Zapata County to Maverick County to Dimmit County to Atascosa County down to Live Oak, Jim Wells, Brooks.

Chapa gave his speech and said “No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up and never ever give up.”

He will also serve as the JWC 4-H Council President for 2019-20.