Kristen Aguirre, a member of the West Main Baptist Church, recently won first place at the National Bible Drill and Speakers Tournament. Also winning first place in the tournament was Caroline Kemp from Allen, TX.
Kristen Aguirre, a member of the West Main Baptist Church, recently won first place at the National Bible Drill and Speakers Tournament. Also winning first place in the tournament was Caroline Kemp from Allen, TX.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.