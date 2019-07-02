FREER - Six individuals raised their hands and took an oath on Thursday, June 27 as they pledged to become the new officers for the Rotary Club of Freer.

During a special dinner, Erica Z. Schuessler, president, Norman Jenkins, immediate past president, Lauro Bazan, president elect, Mateo Trevino, vice president, Ann Jenkins, treasurer and Pamela Garza, secretary, became the official officers for the 2019-2020 Rotary year.

Jose Fernandez was also installed into the organization that evening as the newest member.

Awards and recognitions were also presented to Rotarians.

Trevino and his wife, Mary, received a Paul Harris Award. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation. It was established in 1957 to encourage and show appreciation for substantial contributions to what was then the Foundation’s only program.

The Rotary Club of Freer presented Garza with a contribution to The Wheelchair Foundation in memory of her father Gilbert Hernandez. Hernandez was an Army veteran and contributed to his city and fellow residents until his passing in May.

Rotary is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring community leaders in order to provide humanitarian service, advance goodwill and peace around the world.