Alice Municipal Court will have court on Tuesday, July 9 with Judge Edelia Gonzalez-Lemon presiding. Offenses range from disorderly conduct to possession of drug paraphernalia.

Some of the cases are:

Robert Lewis Avalos for D.O.C. discharges firearm/public roadway Delia Marie Davila for public intoxication Silvestre Flores for theft Jonathan Matthew Garcia for disorderly conduct Jorge Villarreal for possession of drug paraphernalia Reminder these are just some of the cases for Tuesday.