With summer half way through, organizations are seeking school supply donations to help students go back to school in August.

A World for Children is having a school supply drive until July 29th at several location throughout the Coastal Bend.

Shabby Chic Collection, located at 502 East Front Street, and Edward Jones Investments with Katrina M. Morris, located at 601 East main Street Suite 125, and Silver Star Foods, located at 909 South Cameron, are ready to accept donations of new school supplies such as crayons, scissors, pens and pencils, backpacks and more.

Other drop off locations are:

Box Drop Mattress and Furniture Direct located at 1251 Nile Drive in Corpus Christi Fit Bar Fitness located at 5814 South Staples in Corpus Christi Noah's Ark Home Learning Center in Corpus Christi Unstoppable Nutrition CC located at 6601 Everhart Road H6 in Corpus Christi United CC Chamber of Commerce located at 602 North Staples #150 in Corpus Christi Coastal Pharmacy located at 2334 Highway 361 #178 in Ingleside New York Life Insurance Company located at 5350 Staples in Corpus Christi JBBM Marketing located at 4535 South Padre Island Drive #6 in Corpus Christi STAR Credit Union located at 10429 Leopard Street, 6009 Holly Road and 3022 Buffalo Street in Corpus Christi For more information contact Kristal Quiroga at 361-289-8887 or QuirogaK@awfc.org.