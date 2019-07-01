Jim Wells County Healthy South Texas Youth Ambassadors for 2019-20 are Emily Kalinec, Austin Chapa, Paige Langley, and Makayla Rodriguez.

Kalinec is a student at Academy High School, Chapa attends Falfurrias High School, Langley attends Orange Grove High School and Rodriguez is a student at Premont High School.

You may ask, what does a HSTYA do? Well HSTYA are students from ninth grade and up who serve as leaders to implement health programs and lessons in local schools and communities. They become knowledgeable and skilled in the healthy lifestyles subject matter, assist and coordinating educational events that will encourage better health in communities, as well as be role models in their communities for healthy living. They are an outreach to communities from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Texas 4-H and Healthy Texas.

One of the mandatory requirements for the HSTYA is to attend a HST Youth Summit, which they will attend July 28 and 29 in San Angelo.

We are reaching out to individuals and businesses who would like to assist in sponsoring these young people who give back to their community. The registration fee is $75 each. If they do not attend, they are not allowed to be HSTYA.

These young people work hard at health fair, school enrichment programs, gardening programs, and any other time that is required and needed. They can come to groups to show youth or adult groups how to make healthy food choices and make healthy meals or snacks. Each student must give back 50 hours of leadership, program efforts, or community service annually. In 2018-19, HSTYA gave back 190 hours to their community thru education and training.

If anyone or business is interested in helping to sponsor these young people get to their mandatory training, please contact Barbie Wymore, 361-66-5705 ext. 7 at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Jim Wells County.

These are young leaders that need some help with their training costs.