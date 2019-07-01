Jim Wells County 4-H had a "great" State 4-H Round-Up, June 10 through 14.

Tuesday started out with Mason Blanchette placing fourth in NASP Archery and Josh Wigley placing fifth in Barebow Invitational Archery Match. Wigley also received a $5,000 Dickinson Foundation Scholarship from the Texas 4-H Foundation.

Wednesday had Emily Kalinec placing ninth in placing classes and sixth High Point Individual in Consumer Decision Making. The Food Challenge Team of Trevor Martinez, Paige Langley, Josh Wigley and Danniella DeLeon placing eighth in Food Challenge. This was also the night that Trevor Martinez gave an inspiring and motivating speech during the evening General Assembly. He spoke on how the 4-H Family helped get him and his family thru his tragedy.

Thursday events had Trevor Martinez walking the stage with his Open FCH Educational presentation and placed third. Emily Kalinec and Paige Langley placed second with their Open Educational Presentation. The Healthy Lifestyles team of Danniella DeLeon, CJ Rodriguez, and Mason Blanchette placed 10th; Adam Tijerina placed sixth on his Intermediate Team and Mason Blanchette placed fifth High Point Individual in the Senior Category.

"Great job to all of the 4-H’ers who attended, competed, made new friends, and made new memories. We always have an adventure or two when we get together. Thank you again to all of the adults that supported and were cheerleaders for the 4-H’ers. I know I kept hearing from the seniors, 'I can’t believe this is our last State 4-H Round-Up,” said Barbie Wymore, Jim Wells County Extension Agent for 4-H and youth.

Agent Rogelio Mercado coached the Ag Product ID teams and Agent Barbie Wymore coached the Food Challenge Team, Consumer Decision Making, and Healthy Lifestyles Teams. Cullen and Sarita Wright coached the archery teams.