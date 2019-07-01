Firework stands are open as they prepare for the Fourth of July holiday. Children and adults will soon have the dark sky lit with colors celebrate the Independence holiday.

While everyone is interested in having fun, they should also have safety as top priority. Remember that fireworks, regardless of size, are dangerous and cause bodily injury or start a fire.

Fireworks are not permitted inside city limits and one mile out of the city, according to police officials. Anyone found with fireworks will have them confiscated and will be issued a fine. Each firework package carries a fine and court cost of $140.

Law enforcement will be responding to all firework complaints in the area.

Duval and Jim Wells Counties are not under a burn ban at this time however, caution should be exercised at all times.

A few safety tips for a safe holiday are:

A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never leave children alone with fireworks unattended. Fireworks have instructions and should be read carefully. Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Use fireworks outdoors away form buildings and vehicles. Light fireworks one at a time and never relight a “dud” firework. Always have a bucket of water and water hose nearby. Never shoot guns into the air. Any bullets that go up will come down. For more information or safety tips visit the National Safety Council website.