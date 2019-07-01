A rather popular social media commenter, Midlothian resident and Dallas Police office turned himself in Thursday on two felony charges.

Matt Rushing is alleged to have tampered with government records, which is a state jail felony. He was also charged with the fraudulent use or possession of identifying information — a second-degree felony — for his part in forging traffic tickets, states a Dallas Police press release.

The charges came about after an investigation conducted by the Dallas Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit, which began following an external complaint received in June.

According to the DPD, Rushing has been with the department since December 2008 and is currently assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division. He was placed on administrative leave, pending an Internal Affairs administrative investigation, after turning himself in to officers at the Dallas County Jail on Thursday.

As previously reported by the Daily Light, Rushing is also an administrator of the "Midlothian Talk" Facebook group, which has over 19,500 members. He is known in the area for his witty and sarcastic daily recaps of ongoings in the city of Midlothian.

Rushing is also a published horror fiction novelist.