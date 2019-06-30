The Amarillo Venom wanted to start aggressive and score fast in Saturday night’s South Division title game against the Duke City Gladiators at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M.

They did just that.

Amarillo leapt out to a 42-26 lead at the one minute, 29 second mark in the second quarter. But the good guys simply couldn’t hold on.

Duke City rallied to defeat the Venom 70-62 to advance to the Champions Indoor Football league championship.

After Venom defensive lineman Undra Hendrix recovered a fumble and returned it 19 yards for a score to put his team ahead by 16, the defending-champion Gladiators reeled off three consecutive touchdowns to snag a 49-42 advantage.

Amarillo replied with a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Davis to Xavier Amey to tie it up after place-kicker Jacob Felton’s extra-point attempt split the uprights.

But the Venom defense could not hold off Duke City’s offense the rest of the way. The Gladiators gained 307 total yards in the contest to Amarillo’s 285.

For the Venom, Davis completed 32 of 52 passes for 281 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. Amey hauled in 10 of those passes for 111 yards and three scores.

Jah’son Patterson tallied six catches for 62 yards and a score for Amarillo, and Ricardo Barnett caught eight passes for 55 yards and two TD receptions.

The Gladiators’ Dello Davis racked up 108 yards on six catches, three of which went for touchdowns. Sedrick Johnson caught four passes for 60 yards, and each of his catches went for touchdowns.