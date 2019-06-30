Title IX was in the news this week as the result of an accusation against Texas Tech men’s basketball player Deshawn Corprew. The intent today is not to weigh in on that case but instead to look at the way the groundbreaking Title IX legislation has evolved since it was signed into law by President Nixon in 1972.

The 37-word statute is likely best known for opening the door of equal access to education and athletics for women, and it undoubtedly has changed the lives of several generations of women. Figures from a National Affairs article on Title IX earlier this year indicated 43 percent of college students were women in 1972, but by 2010, the number had increased to 57 percent with women earning more doctorates and achieving parity in terms of access to dental, medical and law schools.

For the longest time, the focus of the law receiving attention was athletic access. Longtime followers of the Red Raiders might remember the school was the subject of a Title IX complaint in the early 1990s. The matter was ultimately resolved largely by Tech re-launching its softball program and adding soccer, which in the ensuing two decades plus has become a model of excellence.

Depending on your point of view and political persuasion, application of Title IX was either broadened or clarified during the Obama administration. This followed a similar undertaking in 2001 under the George W. Bush administration. Title IX now includes offenses such as sexual assault, sexual harassment and other gender-based discrimination that could deny a person access to educational benefits and opportunities.

Public institutions of higher education received a 19-page “Dear Colleague” letter in 2011 that mandated they were to swiftly address complaints along these lines or be subject to a Department of Justice investigation, a time-consuming and costly (money and prestige) undertaking. No one wanted to risk the “nuclear option” of losing federal funding.

Over the next few years, literally hundreds of federal investigations were launched on campuses across the country by the Office of Civil Rights under the DOJ’s umbrella. For institutions, what matters most is how they respond upon learning of a complaint. The expectations are to be fair, swift and thorough.

According to the latest numbers from the Chronicle of Higher Education, of just more than 500 investigations, more than 300 remain open with the average probe taking 2.7 years to conclude. The federal mandate resulted in institutions spending more than $100 million between 2011-15, primarily in salaries, creating fully staffed on-campus Title IX compliance offices.

Let’s pause there for a moment and be clear about a few things. Everyone wants a safe college campus. As the father of a daughter attending a public institution, no one is more interested in her safety than I. By all means, let’s do all we can to be vigilant and ensure the safety of all students.

The process for resolving Title IX complaints related to violence has come under fire from some corners of the legal community. Many argued there had been an overcorrection from dismissing the rights of victims by outright discouraging them from reporting to trampling on the rights of the accused by depriving them of due process.

Regardless, institutions are placed in a difficult position. Equal athletic opportunities are easy to measure and occur in public; sexual harassment, discrimination and assault, by and large, happen in private. These are rarely easily resolved black-and-white matters. They involve lots of gray areas, overseen by people working to do their best and usually leaving virtually everyone involved emotionally scarred.

Title IX complaints are not heard in a court of law where both parties are represented by counsel. They take place on campus in an academic setting. Typically, the accused party doesn’t have an attorney and doesn’t have an opportunity to face or even ask the accuser questions. It’s not a courtroom, and the rights of the victim are important, but likewise, so should be the rights of the accused.

The standard for prevailing in a Title IX complaint is “a preponderance of the evidence,” or “more likely than not,” which, loosely translated, means 50.1 percent more believable than the 49.9 percent on the other side. The finding is “responsible” or “not responsible.”

Let’s remember we’re talking about college campuses, which represent the confluence of thousands of young people exercising newly found freedoms with no parental oversight and, in many cases, access to judgment-impairing substances. It is a setting that can produce poor decisions.

That is in no way meant to diminish the reality of on-campus sexual harassment, dating violence and sexual assault, which are all real and all equally reprehensible. Studies suggest one in five women on college campuses are victims of sexual assault. Likewise, many women tell no one they were victimized, and still others change schools or give up on dreams of a college education. These heart-wrenching numbers tell no lies.

Those who follow Title IX expect the process will undoubtedly undergo additional changes under President Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos. The fear is much of the progress made since 2011 will be erased. Let’s hope that doesn’t happen.

The current system has its flaws, so let’s keep talking about the on-campus sex- and violence-related problems Title IX now addresses with an eye toward making a difficult and daunting process the best it can be for all parties.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.