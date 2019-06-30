The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Amarillo Country Club Catering, 4800 Bushland Blvd.

Bowie Middle School, 2901 Tee Anchor Blvd.

Caprock High School, 3001 S.E. 34th Ave.

El Vaquero Burrito Stop–Mobile, 2200 S.E. Third Ave.

Highland Park School, 3801 N. FM 1912.

Papa Murphy’s, 6032 Bell St.

Polar Paradise, 4400 S. Washington St.

Toot ‘n Totum #125, 311 23rd St., Canyon.

Wal-Mart #822-Deli, 3700 E. I-40.

Wal-Mart #7362, 2035 S.E. 34th Ave.

Wal-Mart #7362-Deli, 2035 S.E. 34th Ave.

Wal-Mart #7349, 7251 Arden Road.

Wal-Mart #7349-Bakery, 7251 Arden Road.

Wal-Mart #7349-Deli, 7251 Arden Road.

Wal-Mart #7349-Meat & Seafood, 7251 Arden Road.

Wal-Mart #7349-Fuel Center, 7251 Arden Road.

Wal-Mart Supercenter #755, 4610 S. Coulter St.

Wal-Mart #755-Bakery, 4610 S. Coulter St.

Wal-Mart #755-Deli, 4610 S. Coulter.

Wal-Mart #755-Meat & Seafood, 4610 S. Coulter St.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/99) Amarillo Grape and Olives, 7401 S.W. 34th Ave. All food items must be six inches off the ground. Correct by 09/25.

(A/98) Arby’s, 2020 Ross St. Worn door gaskets on cold holding units no longer function properly; inside freezer, reach-in cooler and gaskets on reach-in freezer need to be cleaned; Correct by 09/24.

(A/93) Brady’s Dairy Queen, 1900 S. Washington St. Sanitizer solutions must be changed every four hours or when solutions become soiled; cookies sitting out in open box; thawed hot dogs sitting out of refrigeration; equipment and utensils not properly air dried before stacking; ice scoop not properly stored between uses. COS. Debris under shelves in freezer, in ice cream make station and utensils holders. Correct by 09/22.

(A/92) Brady’s Dairy Queen #17, 3333 S. Western St. Strawberries in make table from previous day at improper temperature; floors throughout kitchen and counter in ware washing area need to be cleaned. COS. Make table for shakes not cold enough to reach all parts; in use containers out of temperature; Correct by 07/05. Container for chemical sanitizing solution stored improperly; wet rag on counter; taco shells/bowls must have protective cover when not in use. Correct by 09/23.

(B/85) Blue Sky, 5060 S. Coulter St. Cooked and cooled chicken at improper temperature; one reach-in cooler had TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety) food held on ice due to unit being repaired; sanitizer dilution inadequate; floors must be kept dry during service times to prevent slipping hazards; vent hood must be cleaned more frequently; salad reach-in needs to be cleaned; accumulated soil at bag station. COS. Various large batches of TCS food without time/temperature verification; worn wares and cooking utensils must be replaced. Correct by 07/04. Grease storage bin must be cleaned and maintained so as not to attract pests or cause a nuisance. Correct by 09/22.

(B/88) Chicken Express, 3514 E. I-40. Chicken in cold holding at improper temperature; all food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch; several food items in dirty containers. Correct by 06/28. Handles missing on reach-in cooler. Correct by 08/05. Sanitizer cloths must be stored in chemical sanitizer solution between uses; several food items being thawed at room temperature; proper lighting needed over food production area; refuse, recyclables and returnables must be removed from premises in timely manner to prevent odors and other conditions that attract insects and rodents; restroom does not have optimal drainage. Correct by 09/23.

(A/99) Cliffside Coffee, 2540 Ross Osage Drive. Cups stored on ground; ice scoops stored in replenishing ice machine; scoops in both bins need to have handles above ice to prevent cross contamination. Correct by 09/25.

(A/93) Cracker Barrel #210, 2323 E. I-40. Shelled eggs in cold holding at improper temperature; chlorine sanitizer not at correct dilution for food contact surfaces. Correct by 06/28. Intake and exhaust vents must remain clean. Correct by 09/23.

(A/96) Fab Foods by Drab to Fab, 5901 Bell St. Silverware needs to be inverted; debris in utensil pan. COS. Gaskets on reach-in cooler need to be replaced. Correct by 07/07. Storage shelves need to be cleaned. Correct by 09/25.

(A/96) Golden Light Mobile, 2908 S.W. Sixth Ave. Water pump not currently operational; gaskets on reach-in cooler need to be repaired. Correct by 07/07.

(B/87) Holiday Inn Express, 9401 E. I-40. Indirect drain needed. Correct by 06/27. No Certified Food Protection Manager on duty; a card, sign, or other effective notification must be displayed to notify consumers that clean tableware is to be used upon return to self-service areas such as salad bars and buffets; information is needed to disclose all possible allergens; drying rack is placed so drainage flows into hand sink (hand sink is for hand washing only); three-compartment sink must be one piece. Correct by 07/04. Clean dishes stored next to hand sink; single use straws must be protected from contamination by use of a dispenser or pre-wrapped. Correct by 09/22.

(A/90) Love’s Travel Stop #250, 14701 W. I-40. All items must be clean before placing in storage or on drying rack; toxic items intermingled in one drying or storage rack (pizza side). Correct by 06/28. All wares must be clean before reuse; facility must have correct label for boxed pizza. Correct by 07/06.

(A/90) McAlister’s Deli #1342, 8605 S.W. 34th Ave. Food in cold holding at improper temperature. COS. Heat sanitizing dishwasher not at proper temperature; Correct by 06/27. Hand sink blocked by trash can. Correct by 07/04. Ice bins must be closed between uses; hand sink in front ordering link must have divider to prevent contamination to ice or coke machine; floors in kitchen holding food and water between tiles. Correct by 09/22.

(A/99) McAlister’s Deli #1400, 4104 W. I-40. Cooler gaskets dirty. COS.

(A/93) Martinez Grocery, 2010 S. Arthur St. Stir sticks must be individually wrapped or stored in a dispenser to prevent contamination. COS. Food contact surfaces must be cleaned and sanitized properly; three-compartment sink must be used to wash, rinse and sanitize. Correct by 07/06. No covered waste receptacles in restrooms. Correct by 09/24.

(B/87) Marybel Restaurant-Mobile, 1015 S. Arthur St. Generator not working; all TCS items must be date marked and used within seven days; broken handle on sliding reach-in cooler; three-compartment sink must be one piece and large enough to clean the largest ware on the mobile unit. Correct by 07/07. Screen not tightly fitted to mobile unit; front door does not self-close; fill hose and water holding tank must be labeled as “Potable Water”; all floors, walls and ceilings must be clean (grease build-p throughout the unit); ventilation system must have a way to collect grease; flooring is starting to chip or peel up. Correct by 09/25.

(A/99) Pondaseta Brewing Company, 7500 S.W. 45th Ave. Personal drink tumbler on make table behind bar (all personal items need to be stored in a designated area away from food prep). Correct by 09/25.

(A/91) Preston West Par 3, 9101 S. Coulter St. Three-compartment sink must have an indirect connection. Correct by 06/27. Stand-up freezer in storage room must be commercial grade; magnetic knife holder rusty; aluminum foil containers and individual pieces may not be reused; food grade materials only may be used for food storage and preparation. Correct by 07/04. Grease trap must be located to be easily accessible for cleaning, operation and maintenance; tile floor below three-compartment sink are and at entrance to walk-in is damaged and must be repaired to be smooth and easily cleanable. Correct by 09/22.

(A/92) Subway, 1915 S. Washington St., Suite 500. Several items held cold on prep line at improper temperature; chicken and turkey in walk-in cooler out of date. COS. All clean dishes must be completely dried before stacking; employee items on prep table and clean dish rack (establishment lacks suitable lockers for employees personal items that is separate from food or food related items). Correct by 09/22.

(A/93) Taco Bell #032696, 300 E. Amarillo Blvd. No soap at hand sinks. COS. No towels at hand sink. Correct by 07/07. Food must not be stored where it is exposed to splash, dust or other contamination; utensils handle stored in TCS food; utensils for bulk cinnamon/sugar mixture needs to have a handle; accumulation of dust on walls near fryer and cooker area; food debris on floor below equipment; accumulation of food debris on reach-in warmers used for chips, taco shells, etc.; accumulation of dust on intake and exhaust air ducts and vent hood screens; grease barrel outside establishment near fence is uncovered and has accumulation of grease on ground surrounding container (grease must be absorbed and disposed of in a sanitary manner, bin must remain covered and protected). Correct by 09/25.

(B/82) Teddy Jacks Armadillo Grill, 5080 S. Coulter St. Food in make table nearest to dishwashing area holding out of temperature; whole pork stored under ground pork; air curtains not on at time of inspection and several flies were in establishment (due to issue with establishment turning off air curtains, a re-inspection fee of $81 is charged.). COS. No sanitizer in dishwasher. Correct by 06/29. Cooler nearest to dish machine needs to be repaired. Correct by 07/06. Sanitizer not at proper concentration level; wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer and changed every four hours or before heavily soiled; a divider is needed between hand sink and ice storage bin to prevent contamination of ice and food items being stored in ice; mold in top of ice maker; food storage containers must be identified with common name of food; build-up in chip barrels; coolers in bar areas are sticky and doors do not open easily; debris in dry storage areas on racks and floor; racks in walk-in cooler rusting; score card was moved from original posting place (establishment may not move, deface or hide a score card posted by the Environmental Health Department). Correct by 09/24.

(A/98) Texas Blizzard, 5220 S. Western St. Three-compartment sink needed. Correct by 07/06.

(A/95) Toot ‘n Totum, #83, 1540 S. Coulter St. Tea nozzles and wares holding utensils are dirty. Correct by 06/27. Wares may not be cloth dried; tile in back storage area broken and needs to be replaced (repeat violation); tile broken at west side door (repeat violation). Correct by 09/22.

(A/98) Wal-Mart Bakery #7362, 2035 S.E. 34th Ave. Sanitizing solution test kit needed. Correct by 07/04.

(A/96) Wendy’s #3269, 2000 Ross St. Ice/drink machine is dirty. COS. Gaskets on cold holding equipment not properly designed for cleaning and sanitizing and need to be replaced or repaired. Correct by 09/24.

(A/90) Yellow City Street Food, 2916 Wolflin Ave. Items in walk-in cooler and other areas of establishment not stored six inches above floor; utensils stored in bulk items must have a handle and handle must remain stored above top of food to prevent contamination. COS. Utensils and food contact surfaces of equipment must be sanitized before use after cleaning; ware washing equipment sanitizer line broken and not sanitizing; sanitizer levels must be checked with test strips. Correct by 06/28. Hand sink in prep area must be repaired. Correct by 07/05. Rear door is damaged, not self-closing and tight fitting; wall and floor below fryer, floor below griddle, floor drains and area near back door must be kept free of accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris; grease accumulation at rear of establishment, on outdoor storage cover and side of roof. Correct by 09/23.