Target is bringing back a popular promotion that gives teachers 15% off selected items.

For one week, beginning July 13, the discount will apply to school supplies, adult clothing and some furniture, according to USA Today.

The Minneapolis-based retailer rolled out the teacher discount last year for the first time. Executives say educators saved millions of dollars.

“I’m excited we’re bringing the event back again this year with an expanded assortment of items eligible for the 15% discount, helping teachers save and get what they need for the upcoming school year,” Target senior vice president Jill Sando said in a written statement obtained by USA Today.

To get the discount, you must first be vetted. Head to target.com/teacherprep to learn more. Once your eligibility is confirmed, a coupon will be emailed.

School teachers, daycare teachers and parents who homeschool their children are all eligible.

The Associated Press reports that the average teacher spends $479 of his or her money each year to buy classroom supplies.