A Central Health-funded mobile clinic opened its doors Monday, dedicated to serving people in eastern Travis County who have limited access to medical care. The 40-foot bus, run by CommUnityCare Health Centers, offers most services provided at primary care centers and will operate at three different locations.



"This is an opportunity for us to get services to people immediately who are waiting for them," said Larry Wallace, chief administrator of Central Health, the county's health district. "We're hoping to close the gap in access to health services."



The clinic will operate Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Mondays and Fridays, it will be parked outside Barbara Jordan Elementary School in the Colony Park neighborhood. It will be outside the Creedmoor Community Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at the Turner-Roberts Recreation Center in Colony Park on Wednesdays. Inside, the bus features two exams rooms and a waiting area for patients.



Dr. Alan Schalscha, CommUnityCare's chief medical officer, said patients can receive preventative care and vaccines, have laboratory tests done and manage chronic diseases through the clinic, which will have one healthcare provider and a medical assistant on site. While the clinic can now see no more than 16 patients per day, Schalscha said, it could serve many more once it's up and running.

Wallace said he hopes the clinic will prevent people in eastern Travis County from having to rely on an emergency room as their first stop for medical care. "We have a strategy at Central Health to focus on communities that are under-served or not served at all," he said.



Barbara Scott, president of the Colony Park Neighborhood Association, said that she and others in the neighborhood have been working to bring healthcare services to the area for the past several years. She said that healthcare providers in the area are scant.

"My husband is disabled, and the closest hospital I can take him to is St. David's (Medical Center) on 32nd street," Scott said.



Scott added that healthcare services are not the only important resource missing from Colony Park. She said the area has lacked grocery stores, parks, swimming pools and other community features for the 40 years she has lived there.



"There are no businesses out there so there are no jobs," Scott said. "Everything we want, we have to leave our community to get."



Without readily available medical services, healthy food options and recreational opportunities, Scott said the health of the community has suffered. Schalscha said environmental factors such as these can have a big impact on one's health.



"The usual understanding is that a healthcare provider only determines about 10% of a person's health," Schalscha said. "The rest is life and social determinants of health."



While she is grateful to have the new clinic, Scott said the community desires a permanent, brick-and-mortar wellness center. Central Health does plan to open such a wellness center in Colony Park, Wallace said, but the completion date is unknown. He said the mobile clinic is an interim measure that will allow people to receive the services they need now instead of having to travel far to access medical care.



The mobile clinic locations also were chosen because of the high number of uninsured residents in Colony Park and Creedmoor, Wallace said. The clinic cannot turn patients away, and offers sliding-scale fees to those who are uninsured. He said Central Health will also have people on hand a few days a week to help eligible residents enroll in the Medical Access Program, which provides healthcare to low-income residents of Travis County who are not eligible for or enrolled in Medicaid or Medicare and do not have private insurance.

Central Health budgeted $3.5 million this fiscal year for expanding services in eastern Travis County. Wallace said Central Health has already increased access to medical care in Northeast and South Austin, as well as Hornsby Bend.

"This is a small but important step, and we hope to expand more soon," Schalscha said.