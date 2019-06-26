A Garland man was indicted Wednesday on charges related to a 2018 wreck in which several cars were smashed on Lamar Street in Sherman.

Thomas Burke, 67, was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of accident involving injury. The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

According to previously published reports, Burke was driving a white SUV back on March 8, 2018 when he struck three vehicles at the intersection with U.S. Highway 75 while going east on Lamar Street.

Witnesses at the scene said that Burke left in his vehicle after the crash and continued toward the town square. There, he collided with several vehicles at Lamar’s intersection with Crockett Street.

One of the vehicles struck near the Grayson County County Courthouse was forced off the roadway, and onto the sidewalk, where it damaged a window at A Touch of Class Antique Mall. A work truck was also struck in the crash, scattering tools, equipment and its bumper along Lamar Street.

The following other people were also indicted:

Randy Hayes, 39, of Sherman — continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and two counts of possession of child pornography;

Jason Martin, 27, of Gordonville — criminal mischief;

Nicholas Warren, 39, of Whitesboro — assault family violence and continuous violence against family;

Stacy Williams, 47, of Boswell, Oklahoma — two counts of continuous violence against family;

Jorge Martinez, 24, of Sherman — pcs (meth);

Jeffery Norena, 39, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of identification;

Thomas Barfield, 59, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family violence;

Stephen Duvall, 30, of Telephone — abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence;

Cecil Flippo, 26, of unknown — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Dagoberto Hernandez, 24, of Sherman — dwi with a child under 15 in the vehicle;

Joe Bellis, 51, of Sherman — theft of property with previous convictions;

James Metcalf, 47, of Sherman — pcs (meth);

Joseph Woodard, 34, of Anna — dwi 3rd or more:

Alessandro Dacosta, 23, of Tom Bean — fraud use of identification;

Danny Daniel, 46, of Sherman — theft of property with previous convictions;

Glenn Coley, 35, of Sherman — theft of property with previous convictions;

Taylor Donihoo, 26, of Whitewright — pcs (meth);

Thomas Burke, 67, of Garland — three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of accident involving injury.