A Bastrop woman is facing an aggravated assault charge after being accused of striking a Bastrop police officer with a shovel, Bastrop County court records show.

Rebecca Dixon was indicted by a Bastrop County grand jury last week on an assault on a public servant charge, a third degree felony punishable by up to two to 10 years in prison.

The indictment stems from a February 2018 incident when Bastrop police officers responded to a disturbance call at a trailer park along Old Austin Highway where Dixon and another woman were reportedly fighting, according to Dixon’s arrest affidavit.

Police said that Dixon destroyed other residents’ property, burglarized a vehicle and threatened to kill the other woman while chasing her around the trailer park lot.

Dixon then went inside her trailer, and when officers attempted to speak with her through a closed door, she told them, “I’ll get my shove and pommel you with it,” then threatened to electrocute them, according to her arrest affidavit.

About an hour later, after leaving Dixon in the trailer, officers returned to the park and spotted Dixon “walking out of the Bastrop Express gas station with a shovel in her hand,” police said.

One of the officers ordered Dixon to drop the shovel, and that's when Dixon raised the gardening tool and swung it several times at the officer's head and body, the affidavit said. After dodging Dixon’s initial swings, the spade of the shovel grazed the officer's upper cheek before she struck the officer on his forearm as he was deflecting the blow, police said. Dixon was then arrested.

Dixon was one of 31 people indicted last week on charges that ranged from drug possession to murder.

Tomas Sanchez-Solorzano was indicted for the murder of 33-year-old Yuridia Anaya-Espinosa Navawas, who was found dead in Bastrop County in March.

The woman was reported missing on Feb. 23 by family members who said she never returned home after leaving for work the previous morning. Her car was found about a week later at a convenience store in Southeast Austin, officials said. An investigation led authorities to Sanchez-Solorzano’s Elgin home, where they found information that pointed them to a grave site off Lower Elgin Road where Navawas body was found.

The grand jury convened on June 18 to hear the cases. Six people were no-billed.

An indictment is a formal accusation of a felony that is delivered by a grand jury after considering evidence that is presented by a prosecutor. It is not a verdict of guilt.

This month, the Bastrop County grand jury indicted:

Erick Balderamos, intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Rebecca Dixon, assault on a public servant.

Jubel Ervin, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

Raymond Espinal-Baltazar, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

Nicholas Garcia, debit card abuse against the elderly and possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

Sergio Garcia, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

Julian Garza, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

Brandon Hill, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

James Horn Jr., possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.

Dwane Hotz, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

Aleythia Johnson, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

Joshua Leming, theft of property valued less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

Max Lesser, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.

Cody Little, injury to a child.

Clifford Locklin, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

Justin Lopez, assault of a family member with a previous conviction.

Falon Mackillop, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

Eddy Mancera, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

Luis Mascorro, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

Brian Merino, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams with intent to deliver.

Keaton Pawlik, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shawn Osborn, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

Tomas Sanchez-Solorzano, murder.

Clint Shumake, injury to an elderly person.

Sabrine Sifuentez, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old.

Carlos Solis, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.

Justin Solis-Trevino, aggravated robbery.

Denisha Sublett, theft of property valued less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

Nicholas Tomlin, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.

Debria Whisenant, harassment of a public servant.

Leroy Wilson, intoxication assault with a vehicle.