EL PASO — Local Chambers from across the state of Texas convened Tuesday, June 18 for the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE) annual excellence awards.

The awards honor organizations for exceptional efforts in marketing, communications and media outreach. Awards are judged in seven separate categories: outstanding chamber map, outstanding brochure, outstanding magazine or directory, excellence in print or electronic newsletter, outstanding chamber website, excellence in social media marketing and communications, and outstanding marketing campaign.

The Alice Chamber of Commerce received four place awards. Those categories were for outstanding chamber marketing for budgets under $250,000, excellence in print or electronic newsletter for budgets under $250,000, outstanding chamber social media campaigns for budgets under $250,000, and brochures for budgets under $250,000.

The Alice Chamber of Commerce also received a second place for business directories for budgets under $250,000.

“This is an extremely tough competition,” said Aaron Cox, TCCE Chairman. “Rest assured that the chambers that won these awards faced stiff competition from their fellow chambers of commerce. It truly means Alice is the best in 2019 when it comes to promoting its business community.”

The overall competition had more than 200 entries from which the best were judged by panels of experts.

“One of the primary responsibilities for a chamber is to promote the organization, community and that chamber’s members,” said Cox. “By winning these awards the Alice Chamber of Commerce can be held up as an example of the best at promoting the chamber, its businesses and providing excellent information to people in Alice.”

TCCE is the professional society of chamber of commerce executives and professional staff in the state of Texas. Established in 1908, TCCE remains a strong, viable organization and the longest standing association of chamber of commerce professionals in the nation.

As a private not-for-profit 501 (c)(6) TCCE operates with the primary goal of serving its membership by providing excellence in professional development, networking, resource and idea exchange opportunities and grassroots advocacy information and coordination. Through its publications and other resources TCCE provides operational guidance and leadership to chambers across the state.