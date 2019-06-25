FREER - Summer is a time for children to be unproductive and bored. With the Ace program in place, students who attend Freer Independent School District are staying productive and out of trouble.

Thanks to a grant the district received, students are able to participate in varies activities such as cooking, field trips and sports.

This summer, students at Freer ISD were taken on a trip to see the Blue Angels. They have done arts and crafts and even cooled off in the pool.

The goal of the ACE program is to foster each student's academic success by improving attendance, behavior and academics which will lead to grade level promotion, graduation and helping students be more prepared for college and the workplace.

The program is free of charge to students from kinder to 12th grade.