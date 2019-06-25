Tuesday forecast for Austin: Hopefully you were up before the sun, enjoying cooler weather in the 70s, because a warm and maybe rainy day is in store for Central Texas, the National Weather Service said.

A 50% chance of rain will last through the evening, with showers and thunderstorms being most likely between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m., forecasters said. Skies will be partly sunny during the day as temperatures rise to a high near 89 degrees, they said.

Temperatures will stay above 74 degrees at night when skies become mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of rain is possible on Wednesday, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 93 and a heat index of 100. Showers are possible before 8 a.m., and thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 73.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 94. Mostly clear at night with a low around 71.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 71.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 92.