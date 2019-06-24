Veteran Alice police Officer Raul David Valadez was recently named best law enforcement and best overall city employee in the 2019 Alice Echo News-Journal Readers' Choice awards.

Valadez has 28 years of experience with law enforcement. Recently, Officer Valadez was admitted into the hospital for an illness that has kept him from serving his community.

"David's a very well-known officer with a good personality," said Alice police Chief Aniceto Perez. "I've always had a good working relationship with David. He's a good asset to our department especially with his extensive knowledge of technology."

"We are proud that David is representing our department and our city with these awards," Chief Perez stated.

He started his career with the Duval County Constable's Office Precinct 2 in 1991 after completing the Regional Police Academy. In 1992, he joined the Alice Police Department where he started in communications and worked his way up as patrol and traffic officer and Crime Prevention Corporal. He became a sergeant in 2014 with the Riverwalk Division as a Foot Patrol Sergeant and his last year was the CORE/Covert Unit Sergeant where he supervised a crime prevention unit and an undercover unit until his retirement.

Valadez didn't stay retired. He re-joined the Alice Police Department in March of 2015 as a Patrol and Traffic Officer.

The most rewarding part of being a police officer for Valadez has been the countless times that he has encountered people who have thanked him for helping them when they were going down the wrong path in life.

Officer Valadez and others in the community will be officially recognized at a award show on Thursday, June 27 at the VFW.