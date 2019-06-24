SAN DIEGO – San Diego residents are invited to a public hearing hosted by the Kansas City Southern Railroad. The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 26 at from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. at the San Diego Civic Center.

KCS railroad representatives have presented proposal to San Diego Mayor and City Council members to close 11 out of 16 railroad crossing as part of a corridor safety and consolidation project.

As part of this proposed project, the railroad would close down railroad crossings in town in exchange for $675,000 from KCS and $7,500 from Texas Department of Transportation. The money from TxDOT would need to be used for the roads. However, Jason Field, a highway and rail engineer with Moffatt and Nichol, said that the KCS monies could be used as the council wished.

The proposed railroad closures would be on Trevino Street, Perez Street, Garcia Street, St. James Street, Mier Street, Bexar Street, Travis Street, Seguin Street, Benavides Street, Collins Street and St. Peter Street.

If the council approves the proposed project, there would be only five crossings open. Those crossings are Highway 44, Tovar Street, Dr. E.E. Dunalp, Victoria Street and Ventura Street.

The public hearing will give a chance for residents to ask questions.

The council will have another meeting where they will make a decision on whether or not to accept the proposal.