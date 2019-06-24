GEORGETOWN

Easter named principal

of East View High School

The Georgetown school district announced that LaToya Easter has been selected as the new principal of East View High School.

Easter has served as principal at Four Points Middle School in Leander for the past year. She has served as an associate principal in Round Rock, an assistant principal at Rouse High School in Leander and as an English teacher, head basketball coach and administrator in the Alvin school district.

Easter will begin in her new role July 1.

LEANDER

Texas Humane Heroes offers

low-cost spay/neuter clinics

Texas Humane Heroes is hosting low-cost spay and neuter clinics by appointment every Tuesday and Thursday at the Leander Adoption Center, 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway.

Spays cost $70 for dogs and $50 for cats and neuters cost $65 for dogs and $40 for cats.

To schedule an appointment, call 512-260-3602, ext. 122.

AUSTIN

Event raises $10,000

for Dell Children's

The 12th annual Austin Asian Occasion event, “Stories of the Movements” by Master Sunny, Jun Shen, raised $10,300 for the Dell Children's Medical Center's cardiac program.

The event May 25 was at the Asian American Cultural Center. Shen is an assistant professor at Austin Community College and principal dancer and choreographer at Blue Lapis Light.

BUDA

'Apollo 11' to be shown

Friday night at City Hall

A screening of “Apollo 11” will begin at 8:45 p.m. Friday at Buda City Hall, 405 E. Loop St., as part of the Movies in the Park movie series.

The documentary, rated G, is 93 minutes. Attendance is free.

GEORGETOWN

Learn about fly fishing

at Master Naturalist event

The Texas Master Naturalist Good Water Chapter of Williamson County will host its monthly meeting with the program “Fly Fishing the Texas Hill Country” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the upstairs large meeting room at the Texas A&M AgriLife extension office, 100 Wilco Way.

Chris Johnson, owner and founder of Living Waters Fly Fishing, will give a tour of some of Texas’ rivers and cover various fish species that inhabit them.

— American-Statesman staff