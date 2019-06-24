Roberto Vasquez-Rodriguez was arrested in connection with the illegal smuggling of undocumented immigrants on the morning of Sunday, June 23.

According to Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez, the arrest was through a partnership with the Duval County Criminal Investigation Division, the Department of Homeland Security United States Border Patrol division and the 229th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement continues to unite and investigate immigration crisis that continue to rise, Ramirez stated.

The 30-year-old suspect was armed and masked during the human smuggling attempt. He is currently in custody at the Duval County jail where he was charged with smuggling of persons, a felony offense.