A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle flipped several times Sunday at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Alice police Officer Jose Flores was approached by a motorist on the 1300 block of Edith in reference to a man who was heard yelling from a ditch.

When Officer Flores arrived on scene, he discovered a small dark vehicle had flipped over several times and landed in the ditch. There were two people assisting the driver, later identified as Omar Adrian Mata.

Flores spoke with Mata who stated that he couldn't feel his legs, report stated.

Mata was taken out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital by EMS.

Alcohol may be a factor in the accident.

Due to Mata's injuries, no sobriety test was administered.

The incident is under investigation.