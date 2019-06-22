Fannin County grand jurors have returned 162 indictments this year with 21 in the last week, said a statement released by Fannin County District Attorney Richard Glaser.

Indictments are formal charges and not an indication of guilt.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office referred ten of the June cases indicted this week. Seven others came from the Bonham Police Department. Honey Grove referred two case and the Texas Rangers and the Leonard Police Department each referred one case to the grand jury.

The following people were indicted:

Joe Charles Brewer, 47, of Ector — evading arrest with a vehicle;

Charles Glenn Cagle, 64, of Bonham — theft of property;

Jacky Lynn Durham, 53, of Honey Grove — continuous sexual abuse of a child;

D’Anda Raye Garza, 25, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance;

Albert Cruz Garza, 29, of Blue Ridge — theft of property, burglary of a building and theft of material;

Randall Hale, 38, of Bonham — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15;

Bruce Todd Hammond, 49, of Ardmore, Oklahoma — official oppression;

Joshua Joel Hayes, 37, of Ravenna — credit card abuse and burglary of a building;

Rickey Lynn Kelsey, 38, of Bells — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more offense;

Terry Wayne Lewis, 55, of Ladonia — aggravated assault with a weapon;

Daryl Ray Loftice, 30, of Honey Grove — credit card abuse enhanced;

Evelyn Wino Misumi, 37, of Greenville — assault on a public servant;

Tristen B. Lenju Posey, 18, of Sherman — criminal mischief;

Cody Shane Prescott, 34, of Bonham — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Shae Lynn Prescott, 37, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone enhanced and tamper with evidence with intent to impair;

John Ross Shipman, 35, of Honey Grove — theft of property;

Jason Dale Taylor, 44, of Bonham — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.