Friday forecast for Austin: Extreme temperatures and high humidity are teaming up again to make it more likely for heat-related illness to occur. Such conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory from noon to 7 p.m. Friday for counties along the Interstate 35 corridor, including those in the Austin and San Antonio metro areas.

During the heat advisory, the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke increases, so forecasters are urging residents in the affected areas to:

• Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check on those most vulnerable to extreme heat, such as young children and the elderly.

• Be able to recognize the signs of heat-related illness, such as headaches, dizziness, nausea or flushed skin.

• Reschedule any outdoor activity for cooler hours either early in the morning or in the evening. If you must be outside, try to wear lightweight or loose-fitting clothing, they say.

At 7 a.m. in Austin, the temperature at the city's main weather station at Camp Mabry was already 80 degrees with humidity pushing the heat index value — or how hot it feels for your body — to 85. The weather service expects warm breezes from the south amid overcast skies as Austin temperatures reach 96. But the heat combined with the moist tropical air from the south will be sending the heat index value soaring to 106. The clouds and warm winds will linger at night, which will help keep temperatures above a balmy 78 degrees.

The weather service's extended forecast calls for more sticky air and oppressive heat with a chance of rain this weekend:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Temperatures as high as 95 with a heat index value of 105. South winds of 10 to 15 mph that could include gusts as strong as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of rain with a high near 93. South winds of around 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of rain with a high near 91. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of rain with a high near 92. At night, mostly cloudy with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 93, then partly cloudy at night with a low around 72.