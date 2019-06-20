Every year, the Corpus Christi Association of Realtors - Alice Board donates new shoes to students enrolled with the Alice Independent School District.

The association generously donated 500 new pairs of shoes to students in need.

In order to qualify, students must be a current Alice ISD student, fall under the free and reduced lunch guidelines and be in grades first through eighth.

Vouchers will be given on a first come, first serve basis to those who qualify.

Voucher can be picked up on Monday, June 24, or Tuesday, June 25, at the Alice High School auditorium from 9 a.m. till 2 p.m. Parking will be available behind the gym and enter through the side door.

Parents and guardians must know the student's shoe size when picking up the voucher. Shoes will be ordered according to the size provided during voucher pickup, so please be prepared.

According to the school district's Facebook page, this event is a first come basis.