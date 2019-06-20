Texas Ranger Edward Groves stopped in at the Alice Country Club on Wednesday to have lunch with the Alice Rotarians as he spoke about his responsibilities.

Groves has been in law enforcement for decades. He recently transferred to the Texas Ranger division where he takes cases from rescuing a cat in a tree to a murder and theft.

He has a degree in criminal justice which he says helps him understand why the law he upholds are in place.

Groves mostly works in counties such as Brooks and Kleberg. He is one of 166 Texas Rangers under the Department of Public Safety.

He gave rotarians an insight into the start of his career, his educational background, and what he believes is the best part of the job, for him.