SAN DIEGO - Retired well known law enforcement officer who was known of his strong-will passed away on Wednesday, June 19.

Jose R. Martinez Jr., also known as Pepe, was 72 years old at the time of his passing. Martinez left behind a legacy that his family will never forget.

“The highlight of his career was him being the constable of precinct one. He enjoyed working and patrolling, and serving the county,” said his daughter, Vanessa M. Perez. “He was a strong and resilient man, who I can only hope to be like one day. He loved his family and friends fiercely and he took a huge piece of our hearts with him. I find comfort knowing he will be saving us all a seat when (our time comes.)”

Martinez began his career in the oilfield industry where he worked for 25 years. He later dedicated himself in the law enforcement industry for many years in Duval County where he became a police officer in San Diego and was promoted to Chief of Police. He was, then, elected as Constable Precinct 1 for 16 years.

“Constable Martinez was a jailer under Sheriff Barrera back in the 80s,” said Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez. “He became a constable and when he lost his election in 2000. He became the school resource officer with my department. He was easy going with the kids. He was well-known and a great officer. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.”

Martinez's services will be held at Rosas Funeral Home in Alice on Friday, June 21. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home Saturday, June 22, at 9 a.m. for a final farewell to the San Diego Courthouse and return back to Alice for a funeral mass to begin at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.