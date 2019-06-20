Leo Galindo lifted his right handed and swore to follow the constitution and bylaws of the Alice Rotary Club on Wednesday afternoon.

Galindo is the newest member of the international organization found across the nation and around the world.

Alice Rotary president Tessa Carrillo swore Galindo in and Rotary District Governor Andy Hagen pinned him during the ceremony.

The club visits every Wednesday at the Alice County Club. The first Wednesday of the month meets at 6 p.m. and the other Wednesday's are at 12 noon.