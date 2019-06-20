Amarillo city officials say the event parking process at the city-owned downtown parking garage is performing as anticipated. During Wednesday's Local Government Corporation meeting Jerry Danforth, the city's director of Facilities and Capital Projects provided board members with an operations update.

"During event parking it's $7 per entry," he said. "We're constantly trying to update the groups that are coming in there so they understand how it works. One of the things we have done is install signs with a phone number garage patrons can call if they have a problem. It rings to a 24-hour number at Facilities, where one of my staff members will talk with them. Our response time over to the parking garage is less than four minutes."

Danforth also noted another garage related adjustment.

"The other problem we realized is when we start talking about getting into the parking garage, a little over two-thirds, maybe four-fifths of the customers that come into the parking garage for event parking come in off of 7th Street," he said. "The hotel (Embassy Suites) side has some unique challenges. We open up two gates, but for a hotel customer, you don't want them coming in and getting an event pass, they are spending the night and then they have to pay for a lost ticket to get out. So we are making some changes to where we are going to take one lane and dedicate it solely for hotel guests to come in during event parking. Right now, after a game, we are emptying the garage within 20 minutes after the end of the game. It is performing exactly like we anticipated."

Meanwhile, Deputy City Manager Michelle Bonner offered some parking garage financials.

"You have parking garage revenue of $126,468," she said in addressing the LGC board. "There are operating expenses of $64,699 versus revenue of $126,468, so it is cash flowing. Your revenue estimate for the year is going to be closer to $280,000 - and you originally budgeted $210,000. The projected expenses amount to $114,699. So we are seeing those numbers cash flowing better than what you expected."

The LGC did not address efforts to lease retail space at the base of the garage.